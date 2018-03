CLEVELAND (TIMES FREE PRESS) - A Cleveland, Tenn., city councilman resigned from his job as a part-time sheriff's deputy after an investigation into racial slurs and statements co-workers said he made.

Councilman Charlie McKenzie quit late last week, sheriff's office spokesman Bob Gault said.

"There was an internal investigation that was conducted after two deputies filed the statements," Gault said. "Before any disciplinary action could be taken, he resigned from his position."

McKenzie has medical issues that contributed to his decision to resign, Gault said.

