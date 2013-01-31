UT assistants to get 8.33 percent bonus for making bowl game

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Assistants hired by new Tennessee football coach Butch Jones have signed nearly identical two-year agreements that could provide a half-million dollars in bowl bonuses.



Jones' nine on-field assistants and head strength coach are all signed through Feb. 28, 2015.



UT released memoranda of understanding signed by coaches on Wednesday in response to an open records request by the News Sentinel. Memos of understanding generally provide a broad outline of the formal employment contracts that are signed later.



The bowl bonuses are the same as those offered to former coach Derek Dooley's staff in 2012.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.





