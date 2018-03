(WRCB) - A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday morning has been cancelled.

The alert was issued for the Memphis Police Department for 2 month old Adrian Delk Jr.

The child has been recovered safely and the father is in custody.

Adrian was taken by his biological father, Adrian Delk Sr. at early Thursday morning.

Adrian Delk Sr. assaulted the child's mother stabbing her multiple times. He then took her by private vehicle to a hospital in Memphis then fled with the baby in a 2006 Silver Nissan Altima with Tennessee registration C0161N.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

