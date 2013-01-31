Crews in GA work to assess storm damage, restore power

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's fire and insurance commissioner plans to fly over tornado-damaged areas in northwest Georgia Thursday, one day after storms demolished homes in Adairsville and overturned vehicles along nearby Interstate 75.

Fire Safety and Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said he plans to assess the damage from the air, beginning with a fly-over in Calhoun around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Leary said early Thursday that crews will assess storm damage in Gordon County and Bartow County, which is home to Adairsville. He said crews will also assess damage from possible tornadoes in Floyd, Paulding and Gilmer counties before confirming how many tornadoes struck the state Wednesday.

Georgia Power said 9,600 customers remained without power early Thursday morning, with 2,500 of them in hard-hit northwest Georgia.

