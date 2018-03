CLEVELAND (WRCB) - The recognition for the Lee University Choir continues.

Fresh off the heels of singing in Washington, DC at the 57th Presidential Inauguration, the Voices of Lee will grace the Bud Light stage at Faith and Family Night during the Riverbend Festival on Tuesday, June 11th.

Since their debut in September '94, their intense musical focus has captivated audiences worldwide.

Also announced for Riverbend, the Newsboys will perform on the Coke Stage during Faith and Family Night.