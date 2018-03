CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - With just weeks to go until the March 5th election, the public got their first chance to hear from city candidates.

Hosted by Channel 3's Cindy Sexton, City Council and Mayor hopefuls had the opportunity to introduce themselves and provide their visions for the upcoming term.

All three mayoral candidates where in attendance to share their positions on several issues specific to the city of Chattanooga.

Wednesday night's forum was put on by the Chattanooga Women's Leadership Institute.

The election will be held on March 5th.