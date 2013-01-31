Supermarket wine proposal to be unveiled Thursday

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Supporters of a bill to allow supermarkets and convenience stores to sell wine are scheduled to unveil the details of their legislative proposal on Thursday.

State Sen. Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro and fellow Republican Rep. Jon Lundberg of Bristol are the main sponsors of the measure that would end the exclusive right of liquor stores to sell wine in Tennessee.

The measure is expected to seek to put the option of whether to allow wider wine sales to the voters in local cities and counties. The Republican House and Senate speakers support the change.

But opponents argue that the change would unfairly disrupt the existing business rules that liquor store owners invested under, and that the measure would make higher-alcohol drinks more widely available to minors.

