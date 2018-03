CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - An update to a 3 On Your Side Story.

The City of Chattanooga notified Chris Walker a sewer line on his property was leaking and needed to be repaired.

He says the line serves his Ashland Terrace condo and eight others and couldn't understand why he was held responsible.

Storm water officials held a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Hixson Community Center.

The sparsely attended session was an opportunity to share information and answer questions.

Chris Walker's wife tells Channel 3 he has yet to get a call back from the city.

The storm water supervisor says they are still working to figure out what he earlier called "a pretty complex situation."