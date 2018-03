ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton has identified the man who was killed in a suspected tornado as 51-year-old Anthony Raines.

Guyton says Raines was lying in bed in his Adairsville mobile home when a tree crashed through the roof and crushed him Wednesday.

As of Wednesday night, Raines' death was the only confirmed fatality in the storm that swept across Georgia and left nearly 12,500 in the state without power as of 7 p.m.

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in Bartow and Gordon Counties, and a boil water advisory was issued in Adairsville - about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The Red Cross established an emergency shelter in Bartow County, and department of transportation officials said standing water blocked lanes and entrance ramps on several highways.

