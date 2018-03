CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police continue to investigate what they believe to have been a fight at Hamilton Place Mall over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, shortly after 4:30 p.m. inside the mall.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says when officers arrived to the scene, the altercation was over, but a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old male were questioned about the incident.

Officers initially thought the 12-year-old had a weapon, but it was never found.

The mother of the 12-year-old says she plans to file a complaint with mall security, claiming her son was pointed out for wearing similar clothes to the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

