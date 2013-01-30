TN state senator proposes measure to allow school to report gay activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker is proposing legislation that would require schools to inform a student's parents if the child is engaging in homosexual activity.

Under the measure sponsored by Sen. Stacey Campfield of Knoxville, a school counselor, nurse or principal can inform parents if their children's "circumstances present immediate and urgent safety issues involving human sexuality."

Campfield told reporters on Wednesday that he considers the "act of homosexuality" to be dangerous to a child's health and safety.

The measure is part of a similar proposal, known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that Campfield passed in the Senate in 2011, but the companion bill failed in the House last year.

The proposal would ban the teaching of gay issues to elementary and middle school students.

Campfield says the current legislation has a House sponsor and he's optimistic about its passage.

