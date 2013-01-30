Shriner’s Hold Gun Show February 9th – 10th - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shriner’s Hold Gun Show February 9th – 10th

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Shriner's will be holding a gun show at the Alhambra Shrine on East Brainerd Road, I-75 Exit 3B, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

The show will be held February 9th & 10th. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be 100 tables with products to buy, sell and trade.  The public and collectors are welcome. Tables are available for $45 and admission is $7.

Appraisers will be on hand and security is provided. Food will be available on the premises.

For more information call 423-322-0855, 423-488-6975 or 423-892-0223.

Proceeds are for the benefit of the Alhambra Shrine activities. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.