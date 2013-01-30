Shriner’s Hold Gun Show February 9th – 10th

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Shriner's will be holding a gun show at the Alhambra Shrine on East Brainerd Road, I-75 Exit 3B, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

The show will be held February 9th & 10th. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be 100 tables with products to buy, sell and trade. The public and collectors are welcome. Tables are available for $45 and admission is $7.

Appraisers will be on hand and security is provided. Food will be available on the premises.

For more information call 423-322-0855, 423-488-6975 or 423-892-0223.

Proceeds are for the benefit of the Alhambra Shrine activities. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.