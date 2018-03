CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- No matter where you live in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, you couldn't escape the rain.

In Bradley County, a portion of Trewhitt Road was shutdown because of flood waters.

"We have it every time it becomes a big rain," says Eddie Epperson.

Epperson has lived on Trewhitt Road for years.

On days with heavy rain, the small creek in front of his house turns into a flowing river.

"All the water comes from the bypass, the water comes down through here from four different directions," Epperson says.

In Hamilton County, a portion of McCutcheon Road was shutdown due to more flooding.

A couple of front and back yards were completely flooded.

"I've been here about five years, and every year it happens at this time," says resident, Tony Todd.

While it's inconvenient, he says, it's nothing they haven't seen before.