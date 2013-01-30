Sexual assault victim tasers suspect in Dalton

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Not only does a taser sound intense, but the electric shock will drop a man to his knees.

Lorie Crider says she popped a man with the nasty sting of her brother's taser, when he groped her in the car, Monday.

She says all she was trying to do was close her mailbox at her Whitfield County home.

"He just walked up to the window, stuck his arm in, and grabbed my breast," says Crider.



Police don't have much of a description for the man.

Crider says she has seen him walking through the neighborhood off Holcomb Road before and had to warn him for yelling at her kids.

"I went outside and hollered at him and told him to keep moving," Crider says. "Don't you yell at my kids."

Crider says there was no reason the mailbox should have been open and hopped in her minivan to close it.

Police say that's when the assault happened.

She says she didn't see the man when he approached the car.

When she reached for the mailbox he reached in the car, and that is when she hit him with the taser.

"I didn't think," Crider says. "I just picked up the taser and got him right in the shoulder."

Crider's brother loaned her the taser and she still had it.

She says once the taser hit the man in the shoulder he jumped back and yelled at her, before running into the woods behind her home.

Crider says let this be a warning and lesson for anyone thinking about getting personal protection.

"Always watch what you are doing and keep an eye on your surroundings when someone is walking behind you."

Police say the suspect was last seen in the area wearing a white T-shirt and running through nearby woods.

He faces a charge of sexual battery.

If you have any information, call the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office (706) 278-1233.

