USA Cycling announces course routes for National Championships in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- USA Cycling announced course routes for the 2013 Volkswagen USA Cycling Professional Road and Time Trial National Championships that will take place May 25-27 in the Scenic City.

The Time Trial course will start on May 25 outside of the Volkswagen factory. It will over a total of 19 miles with two out-and-back runs of 9.5 miles. The TT course features four turnarounds that will allow fans to view each rider several times.

The Road Race course will take advantage of Chattanooga's scenic downtown. The start-finish line will be at Market Street and MLK. The men will cross the start-finish 11 times covering 102 miles and the women will cross the start-finish seven times covering 63 miles. The Road Race will travel down Broad Street towards up Ochs Highway two miles up Lookout Mtn. and back down several times.

USA Cycling predicts tens of thousands of spectators will be in Chattanooga for the event. Chattanooga will host the annual event through 2015.

The races are free to watch and Scenic City Multisports is hosting a charity race to benefit Children's Hospital at Erlanger Saturday morning; tickets available at Scenic City Multisport.