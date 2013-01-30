Chattanooga and United Pet Supply in court today

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A pet store at Hamilton Place mall, closed in 2010, will have their day in court today.



The City of Chattanooga and United Pet Supply are said to be mediating as both sides work toward resolving $10 million lawsuit.



The store closed after a agents from the state agriculture department and McKamey Animal Shelter removed 82 animals from the Pet Shop store during a raid in June of 2010.



More than a dozen violations of animal cruelty laws at the store were noted by authorities; no air conditioning, no water for animals, storage of human and pet food together and an isolation room that was 85 degrees.



Officials from the store said the claims made by state and local animal welfare officials were exaggerated.



Both parties have been in court several times before during this process, including a mistrial,and the court case being thrown out.



The animals seized were taken to McKamey Animal Care and Adoption Center, including 32 canines. Other animals were placed in other Pet Company stores or sent to a puppy wholesaler.