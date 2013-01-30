The differences between "watch" and "warning" for tornadoes

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- There have been lots of folks asking about the difference between a TORNADO WATCH and a TORNADO WARNING.

Here you go:



TORNADO WATCH: The atmosphere is such that a tornado MAY develop within the watch time/space parameter. This may be issued for a lengthy period of time.



TORNADO WARNING: This is the "duck and cover" one. This means a tornado has either been spotted or has been indicated on radar. The warning will only be issued the short period of time the tornado is there.