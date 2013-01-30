The differences between "watch" and "warning" for tornadoes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The differences between "watch" and "warning" for tornadoes

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- There have been lots of folks asking about the difference between a TORNADO WATCH and a TORNADO WARNING.

Here you go:

TORNADO WATCH: The atmosphere is such that a tornado MAY develop within the watch time/space parameter. This may be issued for a lengthy period of time.

TORNADO WARNING: This is the "duck and cover" one. This means a tornado has either been spotted or has been indicated on radar. The warning will only be issued the short period of time the tornado is there.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.