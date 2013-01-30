UPDATE: Tornado and storms minute-by-minute

4:17pm- Chickamauga Creek was at 13.1 feet as of 3:15pm, and rising. Flood stage is 18.0 feet



3:59pm- A state of emergency has been placed in effect for Tennessee after a line of strong storms and tornadoes that swept through the state.

Currently at Level 3, which is designated for "serious emergencies," according to TEMA.

3:15pm- The National Weather Service reports numerous tree and powerlines have been downed near Calhoun, GA. Several homes have been damaged, and 7 poultry buildings destroyed. Eight injuries were sustained in one home in Gordon County.



2:54pm- WXIA, Atlanta's NBC affiliate, reports a tornado watch has been issued for all of Metro Atlanta through 8 p.m.



2:51pm- The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Mount Juliet as strong storms moved through the state. Police say high winds toppled a tree onto a shed in Nashville, TN, where a man had taken shelter, killing him.The Bartow County, GA fire chief says emergency crews are trying to get to people reported trapped in homes and buildings.

2:22pm- The Associated Press reports Georgia Power said 8,540 customers were without power in the wake of the storms -- with 6,800 of them in northwest Georgia

2:10pm- Several homes and businesses near the Hickory Valley Road and McCuchen Road have been flooded from the heavy rains.



1:38pm- Reports of nearly 100 cars overturned along I-75 near exit 306, in path of the tornado.



1:02pm- Reports have 6,200 without power in NW Georgia.



1:01pm- The storm has left Cherokee County, NC.



1:00pm- 100 people were in the Dakai plant when the storm hit; only one person injured.



12:57pm- Bartow County authroties have confirmed one death as they begin searching homes after the tornado.

12:48pm- Eastern Cherokee County, northern Clay County are under a Tornado Warning until 1:30pm



12:41pm- Tornado Warning canceled for Polk County



12:31pm- Storms headed eastward toward Cherokee County, NC. 60mph winds are part of this system.



12:21pm- Residents of Turtletown, Isabella and Copperhill should take cover.



12:12pm- TORNADO WARNING - Murphy, NC, Copper Hill, Unaka, Cherokee County, NC, Eastern Polk County, TN and Blue Ridge, GA should take cover.



11:59am- Reports of multiple structures damaged near Calhoun, GA

11:09am- Tornado Warning for eastern Gordon County, GA until 11:45am



10:15am - All warnings have been discontinued for the Channel 3 viewing area. There is still a tornado watch in effect until 1:00pm.

9:15am - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bradley, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs and Marion Counties until 10:00am EST, 9:00am CST.



8:47am - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Cherokee County, Alabama.



8:37am - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dade, Catoosa, Chattooga, Walker and Whitfield Counties in Northwest Georgia. This is in place until 10:15AM EST



8:22am - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hamilton and Rhea County.

Also, a Tornado Warning has been issued for Marion, Bledsoe and Sequatchie Counties until 7:45am CST.



CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Look for a line of strong storms to move through the Tennessee Valley through the morning.

There is a slight risk for severe weather. The biggest threat will be from damaging winds. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for all of our area, and a High Wind Warning in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Winds will blow from the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. In the Blue Ridge, those sustained winds could blow from 30-40 mph.

I know the big question is... "What about tornadoes?". While we are under a Tornado Watch this morning, the Storm Prediction Center puts each parameter of severe weather in percentages. They put the tornado risk at 5%. The damaging winds risk is at 30%. Bottom line... we may see an isolated tornado, but the bulk of the threat from the storms today will be from gusty winds.



Behind the front, we will see temperatures dropping dramatically tonight into the upper 20s and low 30s. The high tomorrow will only reach about 40 degrees.

