CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga City Council deferred a plan to create a regional water authority, Tuesday night.

Mayor Littlefield proposed merging storm water and sewage treatment under a Moccasin Bend Clean Water Authority.

At least one council member suggested delaying action for four months, until after the election and a new administration was in power.

Councilwoman Deborah Scott says she believes the mayor is trying to launch too many things at one time.

"We should let the regional shareholders create the regional authority, and they should appoint the leadership," Scott says. "It should not be created unilaterally, and then served up for them."

The issue will come up again next week.