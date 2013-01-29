Bradley Co. battalion chief suspended for sexting

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News has confirmed a Bradley County Battalion Chief is suspended for reportedly making sexual advances toward a female co-worker.

According to a human resources file obtained by Channel 3, the allegations did not constitute sexual harassment.

In the complaint filed earlier this month with Bradley County Human Resources, a female Fire and Rescue employee claims Battalion Chief Don Tankersley texted her pictures of his genitals while on the clock. The county confirmed that allegation with phone records.

Documents from the HR investigation say Tankersley's actions didn't constitute "sexual harassment" as defined by county policy because it was one incident and believe there was an agreement made among the two, though the accuser denies that. It was considered "inappropriate sexual conduct."

He's been suspended without pay for two days and isn't allowed to carry a company phone for the next year. He also must complete sexual harassment training.

In the HR file, Fire Chief Troy Spence wrote "I find these actions while on duty unbecoming of an officer of this department."

Tankersley's accuser and several other former and current Bradley County Fire and Rescue employees have told Channel 3 they don't feel those consequences are enough.