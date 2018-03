HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A school bus is hit head-on in Soddy Daisy Tuesday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Pendergrass Road at Lee Pike.

Janice Atkinson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says three people were hurt, two of them students.

The other was the driver of the car, whose injuries were minor.

The students attend Soddy Daisy high and middle schools.

Atkinson says the car crossed the yellow line and hit the school bus.

The crash is under investigation.

