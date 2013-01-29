Strong thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Strong thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Barys, Chief Meteorologist
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop late tonight and into Wednesday.

There will be a good chance for strong winds that could cause some damage. Tornadoes are possible but strong gusty winds are more likely.

Rain amounts will average between 1-2".

As the rain ends there could be a few flurries Wednesday night.

It will be much colder for Friday, but the weekend will see another warm up. Rain again is likely Monday.

