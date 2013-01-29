Strong thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop late tonight and into Wednesday.



There will be a good chance for strong winds that could cause some damage. Tornadoes are possible but strong gusty winds are more likely.



Rain amounts will average between 1-2".



As the rain ends there could be a few flurries Wednesday night.



It will be much colder for Friday, but the weekend will see another warm up. Rain again is likely Monday.

