Haslam seeks cap on virtual school enrollment

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- Gov. Bill Haslam is moving to cap enrollments at Union County's rapidly growing online public school run by the for-profit company, K12 Inc.



First-year K12 Inc. student standardized test results last year were called "unacceptable" by Education Commissioner Kevin Huffman.



An administration bill effectively caps student enrollment at any virtual school to 5,000 students. The school's director last month estimated current enrollment at 3,200 students and projected enrollment would exceed 5,000 in the future.



The bill also implements stricter initial enrollment limits tied to performance for any new online school established in Tennessee. Enrollments would be limited to 1,500.



