Who steals a 30-foot tall tree?

BONITA SPRINGS, FL (WBBH) -- A rare 100-year-old native tree is missing from a Florida property.



The tree was chopped down from private property in Bonita Springs sometime in the last week.



Cullum Hasty knows his trees. This week while on a walk on his property he felt something wasn't right,



"At first I just thought, something's wrong, something's missing and then I realized, the cedar trees gone," Hasty said.



The 100-year-old tree was not where it should be. Instead a stump was in its place.



Not an easy job, considering the tree was about 30 feet tall and 34 inches across.



The tree stump is close to a roadway and close to power lines, so our first thought was maybe someone was told to take the tree down.



We checked in with Florida Power and Light, the City of Bonita Springs and waste management and no one seems to know anything about the missing tree.



Now everyone is hunting for answers.



A cedar tree this big is valued at more than $3,000 if sold for it's lumber.



"This wood has always been exceptionally prized for its aroma, it's used to line closets, it's used to make cigar boxes," he said.



The owner is hoping to plant a new seedling, but it will take another 100 years to fill the same space.



"You don't just get that back, if we find out who did it, and I hope we do, we'll get the wood back and have the satisfaction of catching a thief, but we won't get the live tree back," Hasty said.



