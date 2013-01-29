Bill Cosby to play the Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Bill Cosby, one of America's best-loved entertainers is coming to Chattanooga on his latest national tour. He'll be performing at the Tivoli on Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 pm.



All seats reserved from $48 to $65.50 plus convenience fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10:00 am at the Auditorium box office, online at ChattanoogaOnStage.com, and by phone at (423) 642-TIXS (8497)



Bill Cosby has captivated generations of fans with his comedy routines, iconic albums and best selling books such as Fatherhood. His comedy transcends age, gender and cultural barriers. Cosby broke television's racial barrier with I Spy, becoming the first African-American to costar on a television series while winning three consecutive Emmys.



He created and produced the Emmy-winning cartoon Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, which began airing in the 1970s and was made into a film in 2004. The show, based on Cosby's childhood in Philadelphia, was designed to educate and entertain. The former Navy serviceman's illustrious list of accomplishments includes roles on the children's educational show Electric Company, and creating and producing the Emmy award wining Little Bill, which is based on his best-selling book series.



Perhaps Cosby's greatest contribution to American entertainment and culture is The Cosby Show, about a close-knit, upper-class black family. Cosby said his intent was to portray an American family. Time magazine called the show "an encouraging sign of maturity in matters of race." The Cosby Show dominated the number one spot for years, earning nearly unanimous critical praise. Life magazine described the program as "a gentle, whimsical, warmhearted" show whose "delicious ordinariness of its pleasures and tribulations has given millions a fresh, laughter-splashed perspective on their own domestic lives." Bill Cosby's current best-seller is I Didn't Ask to Be Born, But I'm Glad I Was. Cosby writes about the Bible, being a grandfather and his first love in his humorous and insightful manner.



Cosby has received the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom (America's highest civilian honor), the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and the Marian Anderson Award. Cosby's been busy raising a family, too. He married the former Camille Hanks in 1964, while she was still a student at the University of Maryland. They've raised four daughters (Erika, Erinn, Ensa and Evin) and one son (Ennis) and now have three grandchildren. The family resides in New England.