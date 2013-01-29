Delta: Outdoor airport decks in Atlanta and NY - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Delta Air Lines is planning to open outdoor terraces with sweeping runway views for its Delta Sky Clubs members at New York's John F. Kennedy and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airports.

Delta officials said in a statement that the Sky Deck terraces will offer "unprecedented" airport views.

The terrace at JFK will be located in a $1.2 billion redevelopment of Terminal 4 set to open in May. In Atlanta, The Sky Deck is to open this summer adjacent to the Delta Sky Club in Atlanta's new international terminal.

Tim Mapes, Delta's senior vice president of marketing, says the airline is partnering with Architectural Digest and designer Thom Filicia to design the terraces.

Delta says the airline has opened or renovated 13 clubs across its system in the past 24 months.

