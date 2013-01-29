TN Gov. Haslam, state officials hold school safety summit

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- Gov. Bill Haslam and state education officials will participate in a school safety summit on Tuesday.

Officials say the 1-day event is designed to discuss current safety resources and practices, as well as hear from leading state and national experts on safety, law enforcement and mental health.

The summit follows 1 of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults last month at an elementary school in Newtown, CT.

In Tennessee, school districts and local governments are starting to take or recommend more safety measures.

Unicoi County has placed resource officers in all schools at least until the end of the spring semester, and Montgomery County officials announced that they would place armed off-duty police officers at elementary schools beginning this month.

