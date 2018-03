CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - One of Chattanooga's newest city complexes has been named in honor of a long-time mayor.

City leaders dedicated Gene Roberts Public Service Complex Monday.

It's located at the old Farmer's Market on 11th Street.

The complex will house a downtown police station, as well as a planned firing range, a wellness center and the Hamilton County Homeless Healthcare Center.

Gene Roberts served four terms as Chattanooga mayor.