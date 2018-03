EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - Firefighters in East Ridge were called out to the Spring Creek Garden Apartments on Spring Creek Road just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started in a room of the complex.

Firefighters rescued several people on the 1st and 2nd floor.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire appears to be suspicious.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where the fire started.