School counselor suspended without pay after DUI arrest

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County sheriff's officer arrested former Signal Mountain Middle-High School counselor Dr. Anne Elizabeth Cushing Saturday on charges of driving under the influence. Cushing had been suspended by Hamilton County school officials last year after she was found to be among several Signal Mountain staffers who used alcohol on a senior trip to the Bahamas. She was later transferred to Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School.



Officer Clark Freeman reported that upon his arrival to a traffic accident call at 3400 Taft Highway, Cushing was outside her vehicle, "trying to walk out of the woods." He wrote, "She could not keep her balance," and "I could smell the odor of alcohol from her person." He continued, "She could not follow my instructions....she could not keep her balance," and he had to help her to his vehicle.

In addition to failing the field sobriety tests, she faces charges of violating the implied consent law for refusing to allow tests to determine her blood-alcohol concentration.

She was taken to Hamilton County Jail, where she later made bond. According to Hamilton County school administrators, Dr. Cushing has been suspended without pay pending further investigation and a conclusion of the legal proceedings against her.

