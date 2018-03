CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of Terry Parker.

It happened in the 1200 block of Grove Street Monday night.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says 23-year-old Terry Parker, Jr. was shot multiple times, while walking down the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Parker was targeted by the suspect(s), who fled the scene.

Nineteen year old Antonio Evans and 21 year old Christopher Penn were later arrested and are charged with 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and other charges.