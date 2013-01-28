Sale Creek goes pink for math teacher fighting breast cancer

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Hundreds of students at Sale Creek Middle and High School are rallying around a teacher, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Monday was deemed Pink Day at the school.

There was a lot of pink seen in the halls and classrooms of Sale Creek, all to support math teacher Beverly Smith, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just before winter break.

"It hurt a lot because she's like one of the best teachers here," says Brittany Cranmore, a senior.

Monday marked her first round of chemotherapy treatment and students want her to know they are thinking about her.

"I don't know if she really realizes how much we really appreciate her. She's made a big impact on all of us," says Cranmore.

"I know how hard it is, personally, to go through treatment," says Rachel Price, a senior.

Price knows all too well what Smith is facing. She has one more round of chemo to go, as she is winning the fight against Hodgkins Lymphoma.

"I hope she just knows that she has... the whole school will support her and a lot of the community," says Price.

Fellow math teacher and volleyball coach Kendra Goforth organized the Pink Day, getting more than 200 students to wear pink.

She says it is the least they can do for Smith, who is loved and respected by her school family.

"Caring and hard-working. She goes out of her way to help other people and she did when I first came to teach here. And, I know she has to a lot of other people here, too," says Goforth, holding back tears.

Students lined the field to form the shape of a pink ribbon, letting Smith know she is in their hearts.

"We wanted her to know that we love her and we're thinking about her. And we hope that she does come back really soon because we miss her," says Goforth.

The volleyball team is also planning to host "Dig for the Cure" during its game on February 12, at Sale Creek.

They will be selling t-shirts and raising money, all going to the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Cancer Center in honor of Beverly Smith.