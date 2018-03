KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Four East Tennessee college campuses have been selected for a new energy efficiency program.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Monday that the universities and colleges taking part in the EnergyRight Solutions for Higher Education program are the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, East Tennessee State University, Maryville College and Cleveland State Community College.

Each campus will select projects to improve energy efficiency and raise awareness of the need to conserve energy.

The campuses will get funding for projects and staff, consulting support, energy audit training and an online energy tracking tool for measuring the results of the projects. Student interns paid a stipend by TVA will implement the projects.

Local power companies are assisting with the program.

