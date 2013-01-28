UTC Bass Fishing Club prepares for 2013 season

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and is something that is available to students here in Chattanooga at UTC. The UTC Bass Fishing Club consists of around twenty student members who all share the same passion for fishing and the outdoors. The Mocs Bass Anglers are now preparing for the 2013 season!

Over the weekend, your Mocs Anglers were present at the Chattanooga Boat show. There they sold shirts, raffled off a custom rod by Joe Burns, and also gave out Moonpie and Coca-Cola products. "This was a great opportunity to make our Club Sport even more popular and gain exposure. We met great people throughout the weekend as both local vendors and boat show attendees," says Club President Parker Bacon, "This was a great opportunity to give back to a few of our sponsors that we had on hand as well as to gain additional funds for upcoming tournaments this spring."

The UTC Bass Fishing Team had an outstanding 2012 season, finishing fifth out of all competitive collegiate teams according to school of the year points presented by the Association of Collegiate Anglers (ACA). Furthermore, going into the 2013 season, bassrankings.com had the Mocs ranked within the top 25 as a school team.



The team's sponsors include: Moonpie, Tow Boat US, Coca Cola, Tennessee Valley Ice Company, Yank-Um Custom Tackle, Joe Burns Custom Rods, Tony Sanders Outdoors, Choo Choo Lures, Tackle Warehouse, Nichols Marine, BassWhacker Guide Service Guntersville, Ranger Boats, Yamaha, Pinnacle Fishing, Berkley, Cabelas, Fishstrong.com, Channel 3 Outdoors, Costa del Mar, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Each year the team organizes and operates the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail (TCBFT) which is the first and only college fishing tournament trail in Tennessee. The TCBFT will consist of four Qualifying events throughout the 2012-2013 seasons, as well as, a Championship at the end of the spring semester. The two fall qualifiers took place on Guntersville and Chickamauga, which the TCBFT hosted 45 boats in each. This allowed the payout of $1,000 to first place, with second through fifth place receiving cash prizes and tackle rewards. Each tournament Big Fish receives a Joe Burns custom Rod out of Cleveland Tennessee.

Along with the TCBFT, the UTC Mocs Bass Anglers compete in events hosted by the Association of Collegiate Anglers, College BASS, & FLW College Fishing. They compete in fishing tournaments around the nation against other college teams. The team will compete in over a dozen tournaments with events in Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida. A few of the fisheries that the team will be traveling to this year include Chickamauga Lake, Nickajack Lake, Lake Guntersville, Pickwick Lake, Lake Okeechobee, Kentucky Lake, and Table Rock Lake.

For more information on the Chattanooga Mocs Bass Anglers as well as the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail visit www.utcbassfishing.com or Facebook/UT-Chattanooga Bass Anglers. Furthermore, if you have any questions please contact club president Parker Bacon at utcbassfishing@gmail.com.