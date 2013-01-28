GA men accused of stealing $65,000 in chicken wings

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say two men are accused of stealing $65,000 in frozen chicken wings from a cold storage business where they worked in Doraville, just north of Atlanta.

Police say 35-year-old Dewayne Patterson; and 26-year-old Renaldo Jackson are both charged with theft.

A report reports states that an Enterprise rental truck was pulled up to a bay door at the business, and the truck was then loaded with 10 pallets of Tyson frozen chicken wings. Managers at the business told police that Jackson used a forklift to load the wings while Patterson served as lookout.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/WhCxZr) that the men were arrested Wednesday and released the same day on $2,950 bond. It wasn't known Monday whether they have attorneys.

Police said there was no word on the whereabouts of the wings.

