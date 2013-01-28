Auditors fault 3 TN agencies on film incentives

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- State auditors say they have serious concerns about oversight of the state film incentives programs.

In audit results released Monday, the state comptroller's office said the Tennessee Film, Entertainment and Music Commission, the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Department of Revenue failed to ensure that public incentives for filmmaking businesses were properly administered.

The legislature passed laws in 2006 giving the film commission authority to use financial incentives to lure movie production companies to the state. Auditors said they found scant evidence that any of the funds spent have led to new film facilities or permanent film jobs in Tennessee.

Auditors presented their findings Monday at a joint House-Senate subcommittee meeting in Nashville.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.