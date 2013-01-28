Volkswagen releases new SuperBowl ad early - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen releases new SuperBowl ad early

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Volkswagen has given us an early glimpse of their new SuperBowl ad.

Revealed on YouTube, the advertisement, titled "Get Happy" shows office workers in a typical dreary Monday morning office setting of meetings, presentations and crowded elevators.

The "Get Happy" ad follows the enormously successful "The Force" ad launched during the 2011 SuperBowl.

That ad won several awards, garnering over one million views in one day after being initially released.

Advertising Age said, "With 600 placements, the video is on pace to become one of the most-watched viral ads of all time."

In its first year the ad had over 49.4 million views and is considered to be the most shared ad of all-time.

