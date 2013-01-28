USPS raises stamp prices starting today

(AP) -- In addition to raising the price of stamps by one cent on Sunday, the Postal Service will also be introducing a new Global Forever Stamp for first-class mail.



The new stamp will allow customers to mail letters anywhere in the world for $1.10. The stamp is part of new mailing and shipping services filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission in November.



The price of a first-class stamp for domestic purposes will rise by one cent, to 46 cents each.



The Forever stamp will be available for mail pieces of one-ounce or less — forever, regardless of future price changes.



Other price increases have been announced by U.S. Postal Service officials and reflect an increase in fees for postcards as well as letters weighing more than one ounce. Postcards will now cost 33 cents to mail under the new price schedule. Regular letters weighing up to one ounce will require a 46-cent stamp with each additional ounce added 20 cents to the cost of the postage.



Prices for all products (mailing and shipping services) will increase by 4-percent, but prices for mailing services, such as regular letters and advertising matter, will increase only 2.6-percent.



Several new shipping services products will be available through the U.S. Postal Service beginning in January. Free tracking will be offered to all competitive packages, including retail Priority Mail and Parcel Post (recently renamed Standard Post).



Customers shipping critical mail letters and flats will now have the option of receiving a signature upon delivery as part of the service offering, which is a new service.



