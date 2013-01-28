Warm, storms, chilly...in that order

(WRCB) - We have lots of weather changes this week.

We start today with highs in the upper 50s, and cloudy skies. We may see one or two sprinkles, but it is not likely.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s! A front approaching from the west will mean increasing rain chances late in the day Tuesday.

As the front pushes through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning we will see periods of heavy rain and maybe even some strong storms as the front pushes into the unseasonably warm air.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop sharply with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s by Thursday.

After this front moves by, we will stay cool and dry through the first part of next week.

