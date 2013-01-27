List and English fade, Tiger surges at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Cal. (WRCB/AP) -- Everything became perfectly clear Sunday at Torrey Pines. Tiger Woods was on his game and headed to yet another win.

Woods seized control in the fog-delayed Farmers Insurance Open with a 3-under 69 and a four-shot lead after the third round. He stretched his lead to six shots through seven holes when the final round was suspended by darkness.

Woods was wild off the tee in the final two hours of a long day, but even that didn't matter. He chipped in from 40 feet for birdie on the fourth, and drilled a shot out of the rough and onto the green for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 sixth as the outcome looked more inevitable.

Woods already is a seven-time winner at Torrey Pines, including a U.S. Open.

Former Baylor School stars Luke List and Harris English continued their slide. Both were in contention following Thursday's round one and managed to make the cut, but each struggled to over-par third rounds Sunday and dropped down the leaderboard.

List was one-shot off the lead Thursday with an opening round 6-under 66, but he shot a disappointing 3-over 75 in Friday's second round and carded a 6-over 78 in Sunday's third round. The Ringgold native and former Vanderbilt star, who is a rookie this year on the PGA Tour, was 2-under through the first 14 holes of his final round when play was halted, leaving him at +1 for the tournament.

English joins him at 1-over in a tie for 62nd position after a dismal day Sunday. The former University of Georgia all-American stood at 6-under entering the weekend, but shot a 3-over 75 in round three and was 4-over at the turn of his final round when darkness set in.

All golfers will resume their final round at 2:10 p.m. ET Monday afternoon.