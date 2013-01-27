Cracker Barrel to sell its products in groceries

LEBANON, TN (AP) -- Cracker Barrel plans to begin selling its some of its products in grocery stores.

The Lebanon-based restaurant chain already sells items like pancake and corn muffin mixes, cobbler filling and syrup in the stores attached to its restaurants and online.

But The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/XJUP35) that the chain has signed a multiyear licensing agreement with John Morrell Food Group that will make those products available at grocery stores, mass merchandisers and other retail outlets.

Cracker Barrel has not yet said when those products will hit store shelves or how much revenue they expect the strategy to generate.

Analysts said the strategy is a low-risk way to increase brand awareness and revenues, as long as they don't overreach.

