CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - An elderly man was murdered with a crowbar on Saturday night in the Orchard Knob area of Chattanooga, police say.

According to a news release to Channel 3 Eyewitness News, 48-year-old Laura Morgan called 911 just before 9:00 p.m. to say that she had hit 73-year-old James Masingill in the head with a crowbar.

When police arrived at the home on Orchard Knob Avenue, they found Masingill with serious trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Morgan and Masingill both lived in the home.

Police did not release a possible motive, but Morgan has been charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.