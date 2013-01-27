GVX: Cowboys hire Dooley as receivers coach

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- No need for the unemployment line for Derek Dooley.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Saturday they hired the former Tennessee football coach as wide receivers coach.

Dooley, who received a $5 million buyout as part of his firing at Tennessee in November, was in Mobile, Ala., this week for the Senior Bowl, leading to speculation that he might be seeking a job in the NFL.

Dooley was 15-21 in three seasons at Tennessee and 3-7 this past season.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.