CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - This weekend's Crime Stoppers centers around a man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts.



Take a good look at Jeffery Paul Williams. He's wanted for two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft.



Williams last known address is in the 8600 block of Petty Road in Chattanooga.



If you know where police can find Jeffery Williams, call Crime Stoppers. You could earn you a cash reward by calling (423)698-3333.