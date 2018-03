CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A local church spent Saturday in the East Lake community in an effort to steer young people away from gang life.



Kingdom Harvest Church held the community outreach event at the East Lake Recreation Center, talking to dozens of the area's young people about not taking part in the increasing violence in the city.



Job Corps was on site to sign teens up and talk about options for future careers.



"We are concerned with the increase of gun violence and gang activities and if we don't start wit our youth, then wen they get older and other entities grab the, then we'll see the cycle continue," Kingdom Harvest Church Pastor Bishop William Simpson said.



Kingdom Harvest Church plans on holding more events like this one. They're inviting anyone in the community who wants to help with their efforts.