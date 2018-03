DELANO, TN (WRCB) - Crews are back on Conasauga Creek in Polk County this weekend searching for two family members still missing after a canoe accident January 16.



Emergency officials tell us Nick Alley was canoeing with five children on the flooded creek when it overturned. Three swam to shore. Alley, a daughter and son didn't make it. The body of one child was found earlier this week.



Red Cross volunteers from Chattanooga are providing food and drinks for rescuers this weekend.