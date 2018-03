RED BANK, TN (WRCB) - Red Bank drivers can now breathe a sigh of relief. Those notorious red light cameras came down.



The traffic cameras went dark just a week ago and crews hit the streets Friday dismantling the speed catchers.



City officials voted back in September to do away with the cameras, saying they were keeping businesses and visitors from Red Bank.



The city says more than 72,000 drivers received tickets over the years they were active.