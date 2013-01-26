FLW Pro Scott Canterbury Talks 2013 FLW Season - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FLW Pro Scott Canterbury Talks 2013 FLW Season

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - FLW pro Scott Canterbury talks about the 2013 season with Channel 3 Outdoors in an exclusive video interview.

On his rookie season of the FLW Tour, Scott had two top 5 finishes which lead him to receive the Duracell Rookie of the Year award.

He also qualified for the Forrest Wood Cup where he finished 27th. Here is what Scott had to say. (watch video)

Listed below is the complete schedule for the 2013 FLW Tour season.

  • Feb. 7-10, Lake Okeechobee - Clewiston, Fla.
  • March 7-10, Smith Lake - Jasper, Ala.
  • April 11-14, Beaver Lake - Rogers, Ark.
  • May 16-19, Lake Eufaula - Eufaula, Ala.
  • June 6-9, Grand Lake - Grove, Oklahoma.
  • June 27-30, Lake Chickamauga - Dayton, Tenn.
  • Aug. 15-18, Red River - Shreveport-Bossier City, La. - Forrest Wood Cup
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.