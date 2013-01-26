FLW Pro Scott Canterbury Talks 2013 FLW Season

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - FLW pro Scott Canterbury talks about the 2013 season with Channel 3 Outdoors in an exclusive video interview.

On his rookie season of the FLW Tour, Scott had two top 5 finishes which lead him to receive the Duracell Rookie of the Year award.

He also qualified for the Forrest Wood Cup where he finished 27th. Here is what Scott had to say. (watch video)

Listed below is the complete schedule for the 2013 FLW Tour season.