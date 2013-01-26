Local Racer in Rolex 24 at Daytona

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-DT) - The Rolex 24 at Daytona is this weekend, and you may have seen a commercial on WRCB Channel 3, making note of a car, the lead singer of legendary rock group AC-DC, and an effort to raise money for research into Alzheimer's Disease.

Byron Defoor, a Chattanooga native and car enthusiast, who works in local healthcare, is fielding a team with some professional drivers, Brian Johnson among them (though he will not be driving this year because the band is in the middle of recording a new album).

Defoor says their BMW-powered Riley prototype is not just making the laps to raise funds and awareness for a cause that touches many. They clocked the fastest time on the track Thursday and he believes they have a good chance to win this international event, seen by some 30-million people around the world. "This race is more about crew driver and trying to nurture the car so that it will last 24 hours," he said. "And that's our strategy, where I'm the slower driver and our goal is to not lose ground while the pro drivers sleep and then let them do the heavy lifting, frankly."

The Rolex 24 at Daytona begins Saturday afternoon and rolls through the night. To get a look at Byron Defoor, Brian Johnson, the whole "Highway to Help" team, the car, and to help their effort to raise a million dollars to fight Alzheimer's disease, visit their website at fiftyplusracing.com.