ELLIJAY, Ga. (AP) - A truck driver was injured when his tractor trailer carrying more than 1,000 chickens slid on an icy north Georgia bridge and overturned.

WSB-TV reports an unknown number of chickens were killed in the crash near downtown Ellijay Friday, and the birds were en route to a processing plant.

Ellijay Fire Department Chief Sam West says the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Ellijay is about 35 miles east of Dalton.

